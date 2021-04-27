EPA to send staff to U.S. Virgin Islands following refinery releases

April 27 (Reuters) - The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) plans to send experts and staff to the Limetree Bay refinery in the U.S. Virgin Islands as soon as this week to conduct an investigation after recent incidents at the plant caused some residents to feel ill, the agency said in a statement.

The EPA is conducting the investigation with the U.S. Virgin Islands Department of Planning and Natural Resources and U.S. Virgin Islands Department of Health.

The agency said is looking to determine “the level of the exceedances, the composition of the releases, the duration and cause of the incidents, the corrective actions taken or to be taken, the potential public health impacts, and how to best prevent future incidents.” (Reporting by Laura Sanicola, Editing by Franklin Paul)