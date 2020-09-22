Texas refineries, including largest, to keep running during weakened storm Beta - sources

HOUSTON (Reuters) - Texas Gulf Coast refineries, including the nation’s largest, plan to maintain normal operations through the passage of weakened Tropical Storm Beta, which is forecast to keep losing strength after coming ashore on Tuesday, sources and companies said on Monday.

Motiva Enterprises’ [MOTIV.UL] 607,000-barrel-per-day (bpd) Port Arthur, Texas, refinery, the country’s largest, plans to maintain operations this week, just one week after restarting from Hurricane Laura, said sources familiar with plant operations.

Motiva said operations were normal at the refinery on Monday and the company was monitoring the storm for possible developments.

Valero Energy Corp VLO.N and Total SA TOTF.PA plan to keep their Port Arthur refineries in operation.

Valero restarted the gasoline-producing unit on Saturday at its 335,000-bpd Port Arthur refinery, sources told Reuters. Valero shut the refinery for Laura on Aug. 25.

Total has advised night-shift workers to bring overnight bags in case heavy rains from Beta cause flooding that leaves them trapped in the 225,500-bpd refinery, said sources familiar with plant operations.

The refinery continues to restart following the Aug. 25 shutdown from Laura.

Total spokeswoman Marie Maitre said the refinery had activated its severe weather preparation plan.

Marathon Petroleum Corp MPC.N plans to continue normal operations at its 585,000-barrel-per-day (bpd) Galveston Bay refinery in Texas City, Texas, the second-largest refinery in the United States.

Marathon spokesman Sid Barth declined to discuss the refinery’s operations.

Phillips 66 PSX.N said operations were normal at its 265,000-bpd Sweeny, Texas, refinery on Monday.

Lyondell Basell Industries' LYB.N Houston refinery, Chevron Corp's CVX.N Pasadena, Texas, refinery, Royal Dutch Shell Plc's Deer Park, Texas, refinery and Exxon Mobil Corp's XOM.N Baytown, Texas, refinery all plan to keep operating, said sources familiar with operations at the plants.

An Exxon spokesman said operations were normal at Baytown on Monday.

Lyondell is monitoring the storm, said a company spokeswoman.