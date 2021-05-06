Marathon and Teamsters at an impasse at St. Paul Park refinery- letter to union

May 6 (Reuters) - Marathon Petroleum is at an impasse in negotiations with the local Teamsters union at its 104,000 barrel per day St. Paul Park, Minnesota refinery, according to a letter to the union reviewed by Reuters.

Marathon said in a letter dated April 29 the two parties are at an impasse with respect to “non-starter” propsals made by the union and other proposals made in the refiner’s last best and final offer the union in March.

Marathon has not responded to a request for comment. (Reporting by Laura Sanicola)