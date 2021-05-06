Marathon and Teamsters at an impasse at St. Paul Park refinery - letter to union

FILE PHOTO: A Marathon Petroleum banner outside the El Paso refinery in El Paso, Texas, U.S., October 1, 2018. REUTERS/Julio-Cesar Chavez

(Reuters) - Marathon Petroleum is at an impasse in negotiations with the local Teamsters union at its 104,000 barrel-per-day St. Paul Park, Minnesota, refinery, according to a letter to the union reviewed by Reuters.

Marathon said in a letter dated April 29 the two parties are at an impasse with respect to “non-starter” proposals made by the union and other proposals made in the refiner’s last, best and final offer the union in March.

Marathon has not responded to a request for comment.

The two parties are also at fundamental disagreement over whether the union is on strike or being locked out.

The Teamsters contend that their access cards had been shut off in January when the union members attempted to return to work following a strike announcement, effectively locking them out.

Marathon has repeatedly said that there is no lockout in effect and the Teamsters are on strike.

The union also accused Marathon in April of “document dumping” 20,000 pages of unsearchable documents in response to the Teamsters’ request for more information related to negotiations.