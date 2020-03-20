Delta Airlines cuts oil refinery staff on coronavirus concerns -source

March 20 (Reuters) - Delta Airlines is operating its 185,000 barrel-per-day oil refinery in Trainer, Pennsylvania with reduced staff responding to government orders over the spread of coronavirus, according to several sources familiar with plant operations.

The refinery, owned by Delta Airlines unit Monroe Energy, is operating with about two dozen essential staff, according to a source. The refinery’s management is working on a rotating basis. There are no current plans to shut down the refinery, according to a source.

On Thursday, Pennsylvania governor Tom Wolf ordered all businesses in the state that are not “life sustaining” must shut down, or face strict penalties, as the number of people infected by the novel coronavirus increases.

On Thursday, the 26,000 bpd vacuum distillation unit was shut 12:30 p.m., according to energy intelligence service Genscape.

Monroe Energy has not returned a request for comment. (Reporting by Laura Sanicola; Editing by David Gregorio)