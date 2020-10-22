UPDATE 1-Venezuela's PDVSA restarts gasoline output at Cardon refinery -sources

(Adds details, context)

Oct 22 (Reuters) - Venezuelan state oil company Petroleos de Venezuela has restarted gasoline production at the fluid catalytic cracker (FCC) unit of its 310,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) Cardon refinery, three people familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

The unit was producing between 15,000 and 20,000 bpd of gasoline, according to union leader Ivan Freites, who said the unit started back up on Wednesday evening. PDVSA earlier this week began producing at least 25,000 bpd of gasoline at Cardon’s reformer unit.

Cardon is the only refinery currently producing gasoline in Venezuela, a once-prosperous OPEC nation which is suffering severe fuel shortages after years of underinvestment and lack of maintenance at PDVSA’s 1.3 million bpd refining network. U.S. sanctions also complicate the country’s ability to import fuel.

