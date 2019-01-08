Curacao refinery resumes work after eight-month stoppage

Jan 8 (Reuters) - The 335,000-barrel-per-day (bpd) Isla refinery in Curacao has resumed work, the facility’s management said on Tuesday, after eight months of paralysis caused by a dispute between its operator, Venezuela’s PDVSA, and producer ConocoPhillips.

The refinery, which has been looking for a new operator to run the refinery starting in 2019, restarted one of its crude distillation units and its thermal cracker, it said in a release.

“Both units are producing gasoil and fuel oil,” it added. (Reporting by Sailu Urribarri; editing by Marianna Parraga and Jonathan Oatis)