Company News
January 8, 2019 / 9:13 PM / in an hour

Curacao refinery resumes work after eight-month stoppage

1 Min Read

Jan 8 (Reuters) - The 335,000-barrel-per-day (bpd) Isla refinery in Curacao has resumed work, the facility’s management said on Tuesday, after eight months of paralysis caused by a dispute between its operator, Venezuela’s PDVSA, and producer ConocoPhillips.

The refinery, which has been looking for a new operator to run the refinery starting in 2019, restarted one of its crude distillation units and its thermal cracker, it said in a release.

“Both units are producing gasoil and fuel oil,” it added. (Reporting by Sailu Urribarri; editing by Marianna Parraga and Jonathan Oatis)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below