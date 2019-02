Feb 5 (Reuters) - The government of Curacao is resuming talks with two candidates to operate the nation’s 335,000-barrel-per-day Isla refinery after its preferred bidder withdrew from consideration, the refinery said in a statement on Tuesday.

The refinery did not name the preferred bidder in its statement, but it has been widely reported to be Motiva Enterprises, the U.S.-based arm of Saudi Aramco. (Reporting by Sailu Urribarri; writing by Gary McWilliams Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)