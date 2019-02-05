UPDATE 1-Curacao resumes search for refinery operator after bidder withdraws

(Adds background to contract talks)

Feb 5 (Reuters) - The government of Curacao is resuming talks with two candidates to operate the nation’s 335,000-barrel-per-day Isla refinery after its preferred bidder withdrew from consideration, the refinery said in a statement on Tuesday.

The government-owned refinery, which has operated under a contract with Venezuelan state-run oil firm PDVSA that lasts through December, began a search for a PDVSA replacement last year after a dispute between the Venezuelan firm and U.S. oil producer ConocoPhillips kept the plant idled.

Selection of a new operator has been delayed by an ongoing investigation into corruption allegations relating to the evaluation process. In its statement, the refinery said that delay and a review of other opportunities led its preferred bidder to withdraw.

Curacao did not identify the preferred bidder in its statement, but local media said it was Motiva Enterprises , the U.S.-based arm of Saudi Aramco.

Officials at Motiva could not be immediately reached for comment. (Reporting by Sailu Urribarri; writing by Gary McWilliams; Editing by Bernadette Baum)