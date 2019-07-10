Pennsylvania governor says state won't use tax dollars to restart refinery

PHILADELPHIA, July 10 (Reuters) - Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf, a Democrat, said on Wednesday that he did not support using taxpayer dollars to help save the Philadelphia Energy Solutions refinery complex from permanently closing.

“The administration does not plan expending any funding to maintain the site as a refinery,” Wolf spokesman J.J. Abbott said in a statement to Reuters, saying there were “significant challenges” to such a plan.

The refinery suffered a massive fire last month that prompted owners to seek shutting the plant and laying off about 1,000 people.

The lack of government support - both politically and financially - will likely dampen efforts to sell and restart the largest and oldest refinery on the U.S. East Coast. (Reporting by Jarrett Renshaw, Editing by Rosalba O’Brien)