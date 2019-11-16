Bayway refinery teamsters sign contract with Phillips 66, avoiding strike

Nov 15 (Reuters) - Union workers at Phillips 66’s 285,000-barrel-per-day Bayway refinery in Linden, New Jersey, ratified a three-year contract on Friday evening, avoiding a strike or lockout at the largest petrochemical complex on the U.S. East Coast.

Some 210 of the 428 union workers who voted opposed ratifying the agreement, while 198 voted in its favor, according to a union representative from the International Brotherhood of Teamsters, Local 877. (Reporting by Laura Sanicola; Editing by Sandra Maler)