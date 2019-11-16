CORRECTED-Bayway refinery teamsters sign contract with Phillips 66, avoiding strike

(Corrects the number of union voters for and against ratifying contract)

Nov 15 (Reuters) - Union workers at Phillips 66’s 285,000-barrel-per-day Bayway refinery in Linden, New Jersey, ratified a three-year contract on Friday evening, avoiding a strike or lockout at the largest petrochemical complex on the U.S. East Coast.

Some 210 of the 408 union workers voted for ratifying the agreement, while 198 were opposed, according to a union representative from the International Brotherhood of Teamsters, Local 877. (Reporting by Laura Sanicola; Editing by Sandra Maler)