HOUSTON, Sept 13 (Reuters) - Phillips 66 began shutting its 255,600 barrel-per-day (bpd) Alliance, Louisiana, refinery on Sunday because of the threat from Tropical Storm Sally, the company said.

“Given its current projected path, the Phillips 66 Alliance Refinery has begun a safe and orderly shutdown of the facility,” Phillips 66 said in a statement posted online. (Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)