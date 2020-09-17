UPDATE 1-Phillips 66 Alliance, Louisiana, refinery reformer to be overhauled -sources

(Adds company announcement)

HOUSTON, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Phillips 66 will overhaul the reformer during a shutdown of its 255,600 barrel-per-day (bpd) Alliance, Louisiana, refinery that began this week because of Hurricane Sally, sources familiar with plant operations said on Wednesday.

In addition to the planned work, originally scheduled to begin and last through most of October, on the 33,000-bpd reformer, Phillips 66 plans to carry out short-term maintenance work on other units at the refinery, the sources said.

Phillips 66 announced earlier on Wednesday the early start to the planned work at the Alliance refinery, but did not identify the unit or units involved. (Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by Chris Reese and Muralikumar Anantharaman)