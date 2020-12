FILE PHOTO: An aerial view of the Shell Deer Park Manufacturing Complex is seen in Deer Park, Texas, U.S. August 31, 2017. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

(Reuters) - Royal Dutch Shell Plc experienced a power outage that caused a process upset at multiple units at its Deer Park, Texas, facility, where it operates a 318,000 barrel-per-day joint-venture refinery.

Power outage at the Deer Park facility was due to a transmission line event outside of Shell, the company said in a regulatory filing on Friday, adding power returned and units were stabilized.