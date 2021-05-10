Total's Port Arthur, Texas, refinery cuts gasoline output due to Colonial outage - sources

FILE PHOTO: The logo of French oil and gas company Total is seen at a petrol station in Neuville Saint Remy, France, October 1, 2020. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol/File Photo

HOUSTON (Reuters) - Total SE reduced gasoline production on Monday at its 225,500 barrel-per-day (bpd) Port Arthur, Texas, refinery because of the shutdown of the Colonial Pipeline, said sources familiar with plant operations.

Total spokeswoman Marie Maitre declined to comment.

Production on the gasoline-producing fluidic catalytic cracker (FCC) was reduced by more than 25% of its 76,000 bpd capacity, the sources said.

Total has also idled a 75,000-bpd condensate splitter, which converts light crude oil to feedstocks for motor fuels.