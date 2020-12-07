Valero McKee refinery Sunray, Texas, shuts CDU, other units for work -sources

FILE PHOTO: The Valero refinery next to the Houston Ship Channel is seen in Houston, Texas, U.S., May 5, 2019. REUTERS/Loren Elliott/File Photo

HOUSTON (Reuters) -Valero Energy Corp shut the large crude distillation unit (CDU) and other units on Sunday at its 195,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) McKee refinery in Sunray, Texas, for planned work, said sources familiar with plant operations.

The 95,000-bpd CDU, 30,000-bpd hydrocracker and 28,000-bpd reformer were shut for planned work expected to take at least two weeks to complete, the sources said.

A Valero representative was not immediately available to discuss operations at the McKee refinery.

CDUs do the initial breakdown of crude oil into feedstock for all other units. Hydrocrackers convert gas oil into diesel and other motor fuels. Reformers convert refining by-products into octane-boosting components added to gasoline.