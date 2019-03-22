Valero Port Arthur, Texas refinery may restart CDU next week -sources

HOUSTON, March 22 (Reuters) - Valero Energy Corp may restart the small crude distillation unit (CDU) at its 335,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) Port Arthur, Texas, refinery next week, sources familiar with plant operations said on Friday.

The AVU 75,000 bpd 147 CDU was shut on March 12 due to a malfunction on the heat exchanger, the sources said. Repaired bundles to be reinstalled on the heat exchanger are expected to be at the refinery by early next week. (Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by David Gregorio)