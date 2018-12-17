UPDATE 1-Fire breaks out at Manguinhos refinery in Rio de Janeiro

(Updates sourcing to fire department, adds latest details)

RIO DE JANEIRO, Dec 17 (Reuters) - A fire broke out at the Manguinhos oil refinery in Rio de Janeiro on Monday, according to the local fire department, and television footage showed extensive plumes of smoke and fire spewing into the air.

Firemen were called at 1:40 p.m. local time, the department said. About 90 minutes later the fire had subsided, but authorities continued to work to put it out completely, according to the department.

Refit, the company that operates the refinery, said in a statement that no one was injured in the fire. It did not say if the fire would impact its output.

The company’s shares fell more than 6 percent to 3.08 reais ($0.79) on the news.

Refit said the fire started at a truck loading area.

