HOUSTON, April 22 (Reuters) - Chevron Corp has told Petrobras it wants proof a Pasadena, Texas, refinery will function as promised before it will take possession of the facility, said Gulf Coast market sources.

Chevron announced in January it would buy the 112,229 barrel-per-day (bpd) Pasadena Refining System Inc (PRSI) refinery owned by Petrobras for $350 million. (Reporting by Erwin Seba Editing by Tom Brown)