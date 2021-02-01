Marathon-Teamsters talks stall as lockout continues

Feb 1 (Reuters) - Talks between Marathon Petroleum Corp and union workers at their St. Paul Park, Minnesota, refinery have stalled, with about 200 workers locked out following a 24-hour strike in January, the local Teamsters union said Monday.

Marathon has not expressed interest in resuming negotiations after locking them out on Jan. 22, according to Scott Kroona, business manager of the Teamsters Local 120.

The refinery is operating with temporary non-union workers.

No talks have been scheduled after the latest talks last Monday, Kroona said.

Union carriers such as Barton Oil and Praxair and certain building trades are not crossing the picket line at the plant, and the refinery is running at lower-than-normal rates, Kroona said.

Marathon said in January it did not anticipate supply disruptions in Minnesota or the Midwest region and expected to continue meeting customer commitments.

Marathon has not responded to a request for comment. (Reporting by Laura Sanicola; Editing by Richard Chang)