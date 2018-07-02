Idled St. Croix refinery to restart, produce fuels by 2020

HOUSTON, July 2 (Reuters) - The owners of an idled oil refinery in St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands, plan to invest $1.4 billion to refurbish and restart a portion of the plant, aiming to bring fuels to market by January 2020, they said on Monday.

ArcLight Capital Partners, a private equity firm that owns Limetree Bay Terminals LLC, expects the plant to process 200,000 barrels per day of crude, officials said at a news conference in St. Croix on Monday. (Reporting by Collin Eaton Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)