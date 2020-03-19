UPDATE 1-Valero Meraux, Louisiana, refinery employee tests positive for virus –sources

(Adds company spokeswoman unavailable; details)

HOUSTON, March 19 (Reuters) - An employee at Valero Energy Corp’s Meraux, Louisiana, refinery tested positive for the coronavirus, sources familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

Valero is following U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines for cleaning up the individual’s work area. Fellow employees were informed on Thursday about the infected employee, the sources said.

A Valero spokeswoman was not immediately available to discuss the coronavirus case at the refinery.

The 125,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) Meraux refinery continues to operate, the sources said.

About 300 people are employed at the refinery, which is located southeast of New Orleans along the Mississippi River.

The sources did not know if other workers at the refinery were required to go into quarantine because of exposure to the virus. (Reporting by Erwin Seba Editing by Chris Reese and Tom Brown)