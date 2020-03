HOUSTON, March 19 (Reuters) - An employee at Valero Energy Corp’s Meraux, Louisiana, refinery tested positive for the coronavirus, sources familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

Valero is following U.S. Centers for Disease Control guidelines for cleaning up the individual’s work area. Fellow employees were informed on Thursday about the infected employee, the sources said. (Reporting by Erwin Seba Editing by Chris Reese)