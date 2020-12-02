EXCLUSIVE-EU antitrust regulators to clear $27 bln LSE, Refinitiv deal - sources

BRUSSELS, Dec 2 (Reuters) - EU antitrust regulators are set to clear the London Stock Exchange’s $27 billion buy of data analytics company Refinitiv after LSE tweaked concessions to address competition concerns, people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

LSE last month offered to allow rivals non-discriminatory access to clearing and data for 10 years as part of a package of concessions which included the sale of its Borsa Italiana operations to pan-European exchange Euronext.

The people declined to provide details of the changes. Refinitiv is 45% owned by Reuters’ parent Thomson Reuters. (Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; Editing by Jan Harvey)