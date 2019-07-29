Hot Stocks
LSE shares jump after proposed $27 bln Refinitiv deal

July 29 (Reuters) - Shares in London Stock Exchange Group Plc rose more than 10% on Monday after the British company said late Friday it was in discussions to buy Refinitiv Holdings Ltd in deal worth $27 billion including debt.

The deal would come less than a year after buyout firm Blackstone Group Inc bought a majority stake in Refinitiv from Thomson Reuters Corp, valuing the company at the time at $20 billion including debt.

The deal would transform LSE into a global player in financial data and expand its footprint in foreign exchange and fixed income.

Thomson Reuters, the parent company of Reuters, holds a 45% stake in Refinitiv. (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru Editing by Rachel Armstrong)

