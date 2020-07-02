Singapore watchdog raises concerns about LSE's proposed Refinitiv acquisition

SINGAPORE, July 2 (Reuters) - Singapore’s competition authority said on Thursday it had raised concerns about the London Stock Exchange’s proposed $27 billion acquisition of data and analytics company Refinitiv in an initial review.

The Competition and Consumer Commission of Singapore (CCCS) said it would need to consider in more detail the effect of the transaction in a second phase review.

Thomson Reuters, which owns Reuters News, has a 45% stake in Refinitiv. (Reporting by Aradhana Aravindan in Singapore; Editing by Edmund Blair)