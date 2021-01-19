Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
London Stock Exchange expects to complete Refinitiv deal on Jan. 29

By Reuters Staff

FILE PHOTO: The London Stock Exchange Group offices are seen in the City of London, Britain, December 29, 2017. REUTERS/Toby Melville/File Photo

(Reuters) - London Stock Exchange said on Tuesday it should complete its $27 billion acquisition of data provider Refinitiv on Jan. 29.

The company said it expected all outstanding regulatory approvals for the deal to come “shortly”, enabling it to close the all-share deal in coming days.

The deal was approved by the European Union this month.

Refinitiv is 45%-owned by Reuters News’ parent Thomson Reuters.

Reporting by Rachel Armstrong; Editing by Edmund Blair

