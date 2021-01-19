London Stock Exchange expects to complete Refinitiv deal on Jan. 29

(Reuters) - London Stock Exchange said on Tuesday it should complete its $27 billion acquisition of data provider Refinitiv on Jan. 29.
The company said it expected all outstanding regulatory approvals for the deal to come “shortly”, enabling it to close the all-share deal in coming days.
The deal was approved by the European Union this month.
Refinitiv is 45%-owned by Reuters News’ parent Thomson Reuters.
Reporting by Rachel Armstrong; Editing by Edmund Blair
