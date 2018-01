LONDON, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Influential advisory group Institutional Shareholder Services has recommended that investors in Cineworld oppose the company’s $3.6 billion reverse takeover of U.S. rival Regal Entertainment.

ISS told clients in a report that a vote against the deal and its associated rights issue “is warranted based on the significant financial and operation risks related to the transaction”. (Reporting by Ben Martin, editing by David Evans)