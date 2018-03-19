BRIEF-Novartis files patent infringement against Regeneron over latter's manufacture of Eylea, Zaltrap

March 19 (Reuters) - Novartis files patent infringement lawsuit against regeneron over latter’s manufacturing of eylea, zaltrap — court filing Novartis alleges that eylea, zaltrap incorporate technology covered by one or more claims of a patent it holds Novartis says the patent in question dates from 1997 and is called ‘vector for expression of a polypeptide in a mammalian cell’ Novartis seeks compensatory and triple damages for renegeron’s alleged willful patent infringement, in a lawsuit filed with the u.s. District court in manhattan