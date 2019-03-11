Regeneron/Sanofi skin disease drug cleared for use in U.S. teens

March 11 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food & Drug Administration on Monday approved use of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc and Sanofi SA’s eczema drug Dupixent for adolescents aged 12 and older, helping expand the use of an important revenue driver for both the companies in the world’s largest market for drugs.

The drug was initially approved in 2017 and has since been launched in the United States as a treatment for adults with moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis, as well as a drug for some asthma patients. (Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)