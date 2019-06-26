REFILE-FDA approves expanded label for Regeneron/Sanofi's Dupixent

(Corrects spelling of drug to “Dupixent”, from “Dupiexent” in paragraph 3)

June 26 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc and Sanofi SA’s drug Dupixent to treat nasal polyps, the companies said on Wednesday.

The new approval, which could significantly boost annual sales, is for patients with chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps.

The FDA first approved Dupixent in 2017 for moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis, or eczema and in 2018 it won U.S. approval to treat moderate-to-severe asthma as well. (Reporting by Tamara Mathias and Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)