REFILE-UPDATE 1-FDA approves expanded label for Regeneron/Sanofi's Dupixent

June 26 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday approved Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc and Sanofi SA’s drug Dupixent to treat nasal polyps, marking the third major use for the injectable medicine.

The expanded label, which could significantly boost annual sales, is for use with other medicines to treat patients suffering from chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps.

The FDA first approved Dupixent in 2017 for moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis, or eczema, and in 2018 it won U.S. approval to treat moderate-to-severe asthma as well.

Chronic rhinosinusitis is a persistent inflammation of the mucous membranes in the nose and sinuses that can lead to development of nasal polyps - teardrop shaped, noncancerous growths that can cause irritation and swelling.

The companies believe Dupixent will be able to treat between 55,000 and 90,000 adults with the condition in the United States, who have not been able to control their disease despite having used oral corticosteroids or having undergone sinus surgery.

Cowen analyst Yaron Werber, citing the drug’s effectiveness and clean safety profile, forecast that the additional approval will add $956.3 million to Dupixent’s worldwide sales in 2024, calling it “a sizable but overlooked market with few entrenched competitors.”

