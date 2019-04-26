U.S. FDA approves expanded label for Regeneron's cholesterol drug

April 26 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Friday approved Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc’s cholesterol drug Praluent, as a treatment to cut the risk of heart attacks, stroke and other major cardiovascular events.

The FDA’s decision will allow the drug, developed along with Sanofi SA, to be prescribed in reducing the overall risk of major adverse cardiovascular events (MACE).

MACE is an umbrella term that includes heart attack, ischemic stroke, death from coronary heart disease and unstable chest pains requiring hospitalization. (Reporting by Aakash Jagadeesh Babu and Akashdeep Baruah in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)