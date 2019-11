Nov 5 - Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc reported a 12.6% rise in third-quarter profit on Tuesday, boosted by higher sales of its eczema drug, Dupixent.

Net income rose to $669.6 million, or $5.86 per share, in the quarter ended Sept. 30, from $594.7 million, or $5.17 per share, a year earlier.

Total revenue rose 23.1% to $2.05 billion. (Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)