May 5 (Reuters) - Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc on Tuesday reported a 35.4% rise in first-quarter profit on higher sales of its blockbuster eye drug, Eylea.

Net income rose to $624.6 million, or $5.43 per share, in the quarter ended March 31, from $461.1 million, or $3.99 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose to $1.83 billion from $1.37 billion. (Reporting By Saumya Sibi Joseph and Mrinalika Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)