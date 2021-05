May 6 (Reuters) - Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc reported a 78% rise in first-quarter profit on Thursday, helped by a robust recovery in demand for its eye drug Eylea.

Net profit rose to $1.12 billion, or $10.09 per share, in the quarter ended March 31, from $625 million, or $5.43 per share, a year earlier. (Reporting by Mrinalika Roy and Manojna Maddipatla in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)