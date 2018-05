May 3 (Reuters) - Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc on Thursday posted a 92 percent rise in quarterly profit, as demand for its flagship eye treatment Eylea and eczema drug Dupixent increased.

Net income rose to $478 million, or $4.16 per share, in the quarter ended March. 31, from $248.9 million, or $2.16 per share, a year ago.

Total revenue rose to $1.51 billion from $1.32 billion. (Reporting by Tamara Mathias in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)