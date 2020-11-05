Regeneron's quarterly sales for key eye drug rise 9%

Nov 5 (Reuters) - Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc reported a 9% jump in third-quarter sales of its eye drug Eylea on Thursday, as easing restrictions boosted demand for non-COVID-19 treatments.

Regeneron, whose experimental COVID-19 antibody treatment President Donald Trump received during his illness, had struggled as the pandemic cut visits to the doctor’s office and dented demand for some non-COVID-19 drugs.

Eylea sales rose to $2.10 billion, from $1.92 billion a year ago.