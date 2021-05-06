Regeneron's COVID-19 therapy helps boost quarterly profit

FILE PHOTO: The Regeneron Pharmaceuticals company logo is seen on a building at the company's Westchester campus in Tarrytown, New York, U.S. September 17, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

(Reuters) -Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc reported a quarterly profit on Thursday that beat analysts’ estimates, helped by a strong recovery in demand for its physician-administered eye drug Eylea as well as sales of its COVID-19 therapy.

The company’s antibody cocktail, REGEN-COV, has been authorized in the U.S. for treating non-hospitalized COVID-19 patients.

With many nations reporting a resurgence in coronavirus infections and a slew of positive trial data on potential use of the antibody cocktail with a lower dose and as a preventive treatment, Regeneron is hoping to improve REGEN-COV’s uptake.

On Wednesday, India granted emergency use authorization to the antibody cocktail, while Germany has said it is looking to broaden its use.

REGEN-COV posted sales of $438.8 million in the reported quarter, compared with $146 million in the fourth quarter.

Eylea sales, which took a hit last year as patients postponed visits to doctor’s office due to the COVID-19 pandemic, jumped 17% to $2.17 billion.

On an adjusted basis, the company earned $9.89 per share in the first quarter, beating estimates of $9.00 per share, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

Sales rose 38% to $2.53 billion, missing estimates of $2.55 billion.