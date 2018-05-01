Amgen says Express Scripts exclusion impacts 2,000 Repatha patients

NEW YORK, May 1 (Reuters) - Express Scripts Holding Co’s decision to exclude Repatha from its national list of covered drugs, which is followed by thousands of corporations and health plans, impacts 2,000 patients now on Amgen’s cholesterol drug Repatha, Amgen said in an emailed statement on Tuesday.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and Sanofi will cut the net price of their expensive cholesterol drug for Express Scripts customers in exchange for greater patient access, with some savings to be shared with consumers, the companies said on Tuesday.

Amgen said it has been aggressively negotiating for months with payers to expand patient access, is offering significant discounts that are comaparable to rivals and has multiple offers pending. (Reporting by Caroline Humer Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)