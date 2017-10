Oct 16 (Reuters) - Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc and Sanofi SA said on Monday their drug to treat patients with a rare throat infection met the main goal of a mid-stage study.

The drug, dupilumab, was statistically significant in improving the ability to swallow in adults with moderate to severe eosinophilic esophagitis, when compared with a placebo. (Reporting by Divya Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Martina D‘Couto)