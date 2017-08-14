FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 hours ago
Regeneron to abandon drug for common respiratory virus
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Science
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Trump's NAFTA goals to collide with auto industry
Economy
Trump's NAFTA goals to collide with auto industry
Voters sense betrayal in Brexit heartlands
Insight
Voters sense betrayal in Brexit heartlands
China says Trump trade probe will 'poison' relations
China
China says Trump trade probe will 'poison' relations
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 14, 2017 / 1:38 PM / 2 hours ago

Regeneron to abandon drug for common respiratory virus

1 Min Read

Aug 14 (Reuters) - Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc said it would stop developing its drug to prevent respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) infections in infants, after it failed a late-stage study.

The drug, suptavumab, was being tested against a placebo, the company said on Monday.

Most children in the United States will suffer an RSV infection before their second birthday, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

For most older healthy children and adults, it causes little more than a common cold, but in high-risk groups it can lead to serious lung and airway infections. (Reporting by Tamara Mathias in Bengaluru; Editing by Martina D'Couto)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.