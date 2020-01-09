Regeneron's bone disorder drug reduces bone lesions in mid-stage study

Jan 9 (Reuters) - Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc said on Thursday its experimental treatment for a very rare genetic disorder proved more effective than placebo in reducing bone lesions.

The drug, garetosmab, was tested on patients with fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva (FOP) in a mid-stage study.

FOP leads to abnormal bone formation resulting in skeletal deformities, progressive loss of mobility and premature death, and has no approved treatments, the drugmaker said. (Reporting by Manojna Maddipatla in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)