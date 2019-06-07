Financials
June 7, 2019 / 5:18 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Russian investment firms Region, Rossium eye possible merger - Ifax

1 Min Read

June 7 (Reuters) - Russian investment firms Region and Rossium have agreed to evaluate their assets with a view to possibly merge, the Interfax news agency reported on Friday, citing the companies.

The firms agreed to jointly analyse their assets to determine the potential synergies of a deeper partnership. Both have joint investments in several companies, including Credit Bank of Moscow.

They plan to cooperate on common product lines and cross-sales.

Rossium’s main owner is Roman Avdeyev, with a 90.1% stake, while Sergei Sudarikov controls 90% of Region.

Reporting by Elena Fabrichnaya, writing by Anna Pruchnicka, editing by Louise Heavens

