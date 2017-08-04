FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
in 6 days
Regions Financial being probed by U.S. Attorney's Office
#Market News
August 4, 2017 / 7:43 PM / in 6 days

Regions Financial being probed by U.S. Attorney's Office

1 Min Read

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Regions Financial Corp said the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of New York is investigating the bank's relationship with a former customer who may have been involved in criminal activity.

The bank said it is cooperating with the probe, which is also looking into related aspects of Regions' Anti-Money Laundering and Bank Secrecy Act compliance program. (bit.ly/2vpNy4y)

Shares of the Birmingham, Alabama-based lender were down marginally in heavy afternoon trading. (Reporting by Nikhil Subba in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

