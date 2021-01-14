Garrett Motion bankruptcy judge denies equity group's fee request

A New York bankruptcy judge denied a request from autoparts maker Garrett Motion’s equity holders for the preemptive reimbursement of a potential investor’s legal expenses.

In a virtual hearing on Thursday, Judge Michael Wiles, explained that throughout the process of accepting bids, no other potential investor was given reimbursement up front. His ruling came a few days after Garrett Motion announced that it was moving forward with a reorganization plan proposal led by Centerbridge Partners, Oaktree Capital Management and former parent Honeywell International.

