Mergers & Acquisitions - Americas
July 1, 2019 / 11:15 AM / Updated an hour ago

Performance Food Group to buy Reinhart Foodservice in a $2 billion deal

1 Min Read

July 1 (Reuters) - Foodservice distributor Performance Food Group Co said on Monday it would buy privately held rival Reinhart Foodservice LLC from Reyes Holdings LLC in a deal valued at $2 billion.

The deal comes as food distributors struggle with rising transportation costs that are denting margins.

“This transaction provides us with greater overall scale, a diverse customer base...,” Performance Food Group Chief Executive Officer George Holm said in a statement. (Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below