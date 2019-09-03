Bonds News
September 3, 2019 / 9:03 AM / Updated 18 minutes ago

Reinsurance prices seen up around 5% in 2020 - S&P Global

1 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 3 (Reuters) - The cost to insurers of passing on a portion of the risk to reinsurance firms is likely to rise by around 5% in 2020, leading industry data tracker S&P Global said on Tuesday.

“It’s not a hard market but it’s a hardening market, there’s more positive momentum,” Ali Karakuyu, lead analyst at S&P Global, told a media briefing, pointing to the impact of severe losses from natural catastrophes in 2017 and 2018.

Fellow analyst David Masters said the industry was likely to see “mid-single digit price increases” as a result. (Reporting by Carolyn Cohn; editing by Simon Jessop)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below