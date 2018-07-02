FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 2, 2018 / 8:51 AM / in 11 minutes

Florida property reinsurance rates rise up to 7.5 pct-Willis Re

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 2 (Reuters) - Reinsurance premiums rose by up to 7.5 percent for catastrophe-hit Florida property accounts at June and July renewals, broker Willis Re said on Monday.

Reinsurance rates fell by up to 7.5 percent for catastrophe-free Florida accounts, Willis Re added.

Following record insurance losses from natural catastrophes last year, including three major hurricanes which hit the United States and Caribbean, insurers had hoped for a larger rise in rates.

Greater competition for the business led to the decline in rates for loss-free property, Willis Re said in a report. (Reporting by Carolyn Cohn; editing by Simon Jessop)

